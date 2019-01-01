ñol

Biolase
(NASDAQ:BIOL)
Biolase, Inc. - Common Stock recently split on Friday, April 29, 2022 with a ratio of 1:25
4.76
-0.03[-0.63%]
Last update: 2:56PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.71 - 4.95
52 Week High/Low0.2 - 5.72
Open / Close4.74 / -
Float / Outstanding6.1M / 6.2M
Vol / Avg.25.2K / 929K
Mkt Cap29.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.81
Total Float6.1M

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Biolase reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.770

Quarterly Revenue

$10.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$10.2M

Earnings Recap

Shares of Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) moved higher by 31.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 83.33% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $9,134,000 higher by 210.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,310,000.

Guidance

Biolase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $9,134,000 and $9,134,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486779&tp_key=1b0bf5a842

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $1.51

52-week low: $0.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.44%

Company Profile

Biolase Inc is a US-based medical device company. It develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intraoral scanners. It offers two categories of laser system products: Waterlase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft-tissue) systems which allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Biolase using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Biolase Questions & Answers

Q
When is Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) reporting earnings?
A

Biolase (BIOL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which missed the estimate of $-0.03.

Q
What were Biolase’s (NASDAQ:BIOL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $12.6M, which missed the estimate of $14.2M.

