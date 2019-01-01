Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Shares of Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) moved higher by 31.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 83.33% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).
Revenue of $9,134,000 higher by 210.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,310,000.
Guidance
Biolase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Q3 revenue expected to be between $9,134,000 and $9,134,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 12, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486779&tp_key=1b0bf5a842
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $1.51
52-week low: $0.24
Price action over last quarter: Up 18.44%
Company Profile
Biolase Inc is a US-based medical device company. It develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intraoral scanners. It offers two categories of laser system products: Waterlase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft-tissue) systems which allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.
Earnings History
