BioGaia AB is a healthcare company. It develops, markets and sells probiotic products. The company segmented its operating activities into three reportable segments, Pediatrics, Adult Health, and other. Pediatrics segment comprised of digestive health tablets, oral rehydration solution, and cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's product and royalties from pediatric health products. Adult Health business unit comprises digestive health tablets, oral health lozenges, cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's dairy products. The other segment consists of royalties in respect of development projects and animal health products. Its primary geographic markets are Europe, USA and Canada, Asia, and Rest of World.