QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BioGaia
(OTCPK:BIOGY)
BIOGAIA AB S/ADR by Biogaia AB recently split on Thursday, May 19, 2022 with a ratio of 5:2
17.14
-6.86[-28.58%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.14 - 17.14
52 Week High/Low9.6 - 31.09
Open / Close17.14 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 202M
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 1.8K
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E85.78
50d Avg. Price23.55
Div / Yield0.3/3.07%
Payout Ratio62.05
EPS0.38
Total Float-

BioGaia (OTC:BIOGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BioGaia reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$283.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BioGaia using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

BioGaia Questions & Answers

Q
When is BioGaia (OTCPK:BIOGY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for BioGaia

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BioGaia (OTCPK:BIOGY)?
A

There are no earnings for BioGaia

Q
What were BioGaia’s (OTCPK:BIOGY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for BioGaia

