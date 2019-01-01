BioGaia (OTC:BIOGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$283.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of BioGaia using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
BioGaia Questions & Answers
When is BioGaia (OTCPK:BIOGY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for BioGaia
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BioGaia (OTCPK:BIOGY)?
There are no earnings for BioGaia
What were BioGaia’s (OTCPK:BIOGY) revenues?
There are no earnings for BioGaia
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.