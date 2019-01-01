Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Big Lots
Big Lots Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting BIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.36% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Big Lots maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Big Lots, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Big Lots was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Big Lots (BIG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.00 to $31.00. The current price Big Lots (BIG) is trading at is $30.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
