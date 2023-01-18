Clear Channel Outdoor, Archer Aviation And These 2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 400 points on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Clear Channel Outdoor

The Trade: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO 10% owner Ares Partners Holdco LLC bought a total of 330,000 shares at an average price of $1.39. To acquire these shares, it cost around $459.92 thousand.

10% owner Ares Partners Holdco LLC bought a total of 330,000 shares at an average price of $1.39. To acquire these shares, it cost around $459.92 thousand. What’s Happening: Clear Channel Outdoor recently agreed to sell its Switzerland business to Goldbach Group, an affiliate of TX Group, for $92.7 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor recently agreed to sell its Switzerland business to Goldbach Group, an affiliate of TX Group, for $92.7 million. What Clear Channel Outdoor Does: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies.

Archer Aviation

The Trade : Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR Director Michael Spellacy acquired a total of 23,116 shares at an average price of $2.60. The insider spent around $60 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director Michael Spellacy acquired a total of 23,116 shares at an average price of $2.60. The insider spent around $60 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Stellantis partnered with Archer Aviation to manufacture the flagship electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Midnight.

: Stellantis partnered with Archer Aviation to manufacture the flagship electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Midnight. What Archer Aviation Does: Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility.

Check This Out: AMC Entertainment, Cintas And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

BioCorRx

The Trade : BioCorRx Inc. BICX 10% owner Louis C Lucido acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $1.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.5 thousand.

: 10% owner Louis C Lucido acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $1.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.5 thousand. What’s Happening : The company’s stock tumbled more than 50% over the past six months.

: The company’s stock tumbled more than 50% over the past six months. What BioCorRx Does: BioCorRx Inc is an alcohol treatment and rehabilitation company.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Applied Digital