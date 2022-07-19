Craftport Cannabis Closes $1.5M Private Placement

Craftport Cannabis Corp. BHHKF CFT has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 18.75 million common shares at a price of $0.08 per common share for gross proceeds of $1.5 million.

Net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used by the company for general working capital purposes.

The common Shares of the company issued pursuant to the offering are subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months and a day expiring on November 19, 2022.

No finders fees have been or will be paid in connection with the offering.

About Craftport Cannabis

Craftport Cannabis is a Canadian cannabis licensed producer operating out of Peachland, British Columbia. The company is focused on the Canadian premium craft cannabis recreational market by utilizing an outsourced cultivation model.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

