Benchmark Electronics
(NYSE:BHE)
24.47
0.31[1.28%]
Last update: 1:18PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.31 - 24.58
52 Week High/Low22.25 - 31.55
Open / Close24.38 / -
Float / Outstanding21.3M / 35.1M
Vol / Avg.40K / 180K
Mkt Cap859.7M
P/E22.37
50d Avg. Price24.49
Div / Yield0.66/2.73%
Payout Ratio61.11
EPS0.31
Total Float21.3M

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE), Dividends

Benchmark Electronics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Benchmark Electronics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.56%

Annual Dividend

$0.66

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Benchmark Electronics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Benchmark Electronics (BHE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benchmark Electronics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Benchmark Electronics (BHE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benchmark Electronics (BHE). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2022 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Benchmark Electronics (BHE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benchmark Electronics (BHE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 14, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)?
A

Benchmark Electronics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Benchmark Electronics (BHE) was $0.17 and was paid out next on April 14, 2022.

