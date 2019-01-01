Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB), Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bar Harbor Bankshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Bar Harbor Bankshares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on June 17, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Bar Harbor Bankshares ($BHB) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) shares by May 17, 2022
The next dividend for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) will be on May 16, 2022 and will be $0.26
Bar Harbor Bankshares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) was $0.26 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.