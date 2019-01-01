ñol

Bar Harbor Bankshares
(AMEX:BHB)
26.60
0.86[3.34%]
Last update: 1:32PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.85 - 26.6
52 Week High/Low24.82 - 32.94
Open / Close26.09 / -
Float / Outstanding14.7M / 15M
Vol / Avg.19.5K / 20.6K
Mkt Cap399.3M
P/E9.98
50d Avg. Price27.38
Div / Yield1.04/4.04%
Payout Ratio37.21
EPS0.61
Total Float14.7M

Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB), Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bar Harbor Bankshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.60%

Annual Dividend

$1.04

Last Dividend

May 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bar Harbor Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bar Harbor Bankshares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Bar Harbor Bankshares ($BHB) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) shares by May 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) will be on May 16, 2022 and will be $0.26

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB)?
A

Bar Harbor Bankshares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) was $0.26 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.

