Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE:BGX), Dividends

Blackstone Long-Short issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blackstone Long-Short generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Blackstone Long-Short. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 31, 2022.
