QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Blackstone Long-Short
(NYSE:BGX)
12.26
0.20[1.66%]
Last update: 1:26PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.06 - 12.28
52 Week High/Low11.93 - 15.59
Open / Close12.07 / -
Float / Outstanding10M / 12.7M
Vol / Avg.26.2K / 48.3K
Mkt Cap155.8M
P/E9.21
50d Avg. Price12.98
Div / Yield0.95/7.84%
Payout Ratio74.27
EPS-
Total Float10M

Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE:BGX), Dividends

Blackstone Long-Short issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blackstone Long-Short generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.48%

Annual Dividend

$0.8760

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Blackstone Long-Short Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blackstone Long-Short. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Blackstone Long-Short ($BGX) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) shares by May 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) will be on May 20, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE:BGX)?
A

Blackstone Long-Short has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) was $0.07 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

