Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$5.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.5M
Earnings History
Berkshire Grey Questions & Answers
When is Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) reporting earnings?
Berkshire Grey (BGRY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.26, which missed the estimate of $-0.12.
What were Berkshire Grey’s (NASDAQ:BGRY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18.8M, which missed the estimate of $19.6M.
