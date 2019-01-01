ñol

Business First Bancshares
(NASDAQ:BFST)
21.98
0.42[1.95%]
Last update: 12:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low21.68 - 22.01
52 Week High/Low20.85 - 29.5
Open / Close21.7 / -
Float / Outstanding21.1M / 22.6M
Vol / Avg.6.7K / 33.3K
Mkt Cap496M
P/E9.17
50d Avg. Price23.13
Div / Yield0.48/2.23%
Payout Ratio20.43
EPS0.42
Total Float21.1M

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST), Dividends

Business First Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Business First Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.07%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

May 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Business First Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Business First Bancshares (BFST) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Business First Bancshares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Business First Bancshares (BFST) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Business First Bancshares ($BFST) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Business First Bancshares (BFST) shares by May 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Business First Bancshares (BFST) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Business First Bancshares (BFST) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)?
A

Business First Bancshares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Business First Bancshares (BFST) was $0.12 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

