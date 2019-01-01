Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$9.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$9.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Biofrontera using advanced sorting and filters.
Biofrontera Questions & Answers
When is Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) reporting earnings?
Biofrontera (BFRI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Biofrontera’s (NASDAQ:BFRI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
