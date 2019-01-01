QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.09 - 7.54
Mkt Cap
78.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
28.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Biofrontera AG is active in the field of healthcare in the United Kingdom. It manufactures pharmaceutical products, especially medical cosmetics and dermatological drugs for the care and treatment of skin diseases. Its suite of products includes the prescription drugs Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED, for the treatment of actinic keratosis and Belixos, for the regenerative care of reddened and inflamed skin.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-11
REV

Biofrontera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biofrontera (BFRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biofrontera's (BFRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Biofrontera (BFRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) was reported by Benchmark on April 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting BFRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 189.86% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biofrontera (BFRA)?

A

The stock price for Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) is $2.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biofrontera (BFRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biofrontera.

Q

When is Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) reporting earnings?

A

Biofrontera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Biofrontera (BFRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biofrontera.

Q

What sector and industry does Biofrontera (BFRA) operate in?

A

Biofrontera is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.