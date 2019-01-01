QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, diseases caused by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are skin lesions that can sometimes lead to skin cancer. It also markets a topical antibiotic for the treatment of impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Biofrontera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biofrontera (BFRIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biofrontera's (BFRIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biofrontera.

Q

What is the target price for Biofrontera (BFRIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biofrontera

Q

Current Stock Price for Biofrontera (BFRIW)?

A

The stock price for Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRIW) is $1.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biofrontera (BFRIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biofrontera.

Q

When is Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRIW) reporting earnings?

A

Biofrontera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biofrontera (BFRIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biofrontera.

Q

What sector and industry does Biofrontera (BFRIW) operate in?

A

Biofrontera is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.