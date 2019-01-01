ñol

Bank First
(NASDAQ:BFC)
70.95
0.55[0.78%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low70.95 - 70.95
52 Week High/Low66.64 - 74.77
Open / Close70.95 / -
Float / Outstanding6.9M / 7.5M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 10.2K
Mkt Cap533.9M
P/E12.2
50d Avg. Price71.4
Div / Yield0.88/1.25%
Payout Ratio14.9
EPS1.34
Total Float6.9M

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bank First reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$1.340

Quarterly Revenue

$27.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$26M

Earnings Recap

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank First missed estimated earnings by 3.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was down $800.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank First's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.40 1.42 1.37 1.46
EPS Actual 1.46 1.46 1.50 1.49
Revenue Estimate 27.79M 28.00M 27.67M 29.16M
Revenue Actual 28.94M 27.96M 28.40M 28.30M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Bank First Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) reporting earnings?
A

Bank First (BFC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Bank First’s (NASDAQ:BFC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $18.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

