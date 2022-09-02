ñol

BEEset With Problems, The Current Agricultural System Desperately Needs Innovation. Meet The Company That Says It Has A Solution

by Johnny Rice, Benzinga Contributor
September 2, 2022 1:36 PM | 1 min read

Ashish Malik, CEO of Bee Vectoring Technologies BEEBEVVF, was a guest on RB Milestone Group’s webinar on August 10, 2022 .

Bee Vectoring Technologies is a leading technology company that uses commercially-reared bees to deliver sustainable and effective crop control. The company is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions to the growing problems of the modern agricultural landscape.

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga All AccessInterview