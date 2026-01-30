The earnings results for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) for Q1 were made public on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 08:30 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 27.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $75.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 4.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Franklin Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.48 0.47 0.53 EPS Actual 0.67 0.49 0.47 0.59 Revenue Estimate 2.15B 2.35B 1.98B 2.11B Revenue Actual 2.34B 2.06B 2.11B 2.25B

