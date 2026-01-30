The earnings results for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) for Q1 were made public on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 08:30 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 27.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $75.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 4.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Franklin Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.48
|0.47
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.49
|0.47
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|2.15B
|2.35B
|1.98B
|2.11B
|Revenue Actual
|2.34B
|2.06B
|2.11B
|2.25B
