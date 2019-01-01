Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB), Dividends

Bel Fuse issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bel Fuse generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 14, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Bel Fuse ($BELFB) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bel Fuse (BELFB) shares by July 15, 2022
The next dividend for Bel Fuse (BELFB) will be on July 14, 2022 and will be $0.07
The most current yield for Bel Fuse (BELFB) is 1.66% and is payable next on August 1, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.