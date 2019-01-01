ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bright Scholar Education
(NYSE:BEDU)
0.76
-0.02[-2.56%]
Last update: 11:08AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.76 - 0.78
52 Week High/Low0.51 - 4.42
Open / Close0.78 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 119.2M
Vol / Avg.6K / 174.6K
Mkt Cap90.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.64
Div / Yield0.12/15.38%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.06
Total Float-

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU), Dividends

Bright Scholar Education issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bright Scholar Education generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Bright Scholar Education Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Scholar Education.

Q
What date did I need to own Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Scholar Education.

Q
How much per share is the next Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Scholar Education.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Scholar Education.

Browse dividends on all stocks.