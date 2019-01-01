Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.70 expecting BEDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 246.15% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Bright Scholar Education downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bright Scholar Education, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bright Scholar Education was filed on May 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $2.70. The current price Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) is trading at is $0.78, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
