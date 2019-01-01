ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bright Scholar Education
(NYSE:BEDU)
0.76
-0.02[-2.56%]
Last update: 11:08AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.76 - 0.78
52 Week High/Low0.51 - 4.42
Open / Close0.78 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 119.2M
Vol / Avg.6K / 174.6K
Mkt Cap90.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.64
Div / Yield0.12/15.38%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.06
Total Float-

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bright Scholar Education reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Dec 21

EPS

$-0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$49.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Aug 31)

$-1.5B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bright Scholar Education using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bright Scholar Education Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) reporting earnings?
A

Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on December 21, 2021 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Bright Scholar Education’s (NYSE:BEDU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $59.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.