Beam Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:BEAM)
33.47
1.50[4.69%]
Last update: 11:15AM
Day High/Low31.71 - 33.89
52 Week High/Low27.77 - 138.52
Open / Close32.11 / -
Float / Outstanding61M / 70.3M
Vol / Avg.257.4K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.01
Total Float61M

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), Dividends

Beam Therapeutics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Beam Therapeutics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.07%

Annual Dividend

$0.9

Last Dividend

Feb 6, 2014
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Beam Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beam Therapeutics.

Q
What date did I need to own Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beam Therapeutics (BEAM). The last dividend payout was on March 3, 2014 and was $0.23

Q
How much per share is the next Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beam Therapeutics (BEAM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on March 3, 2014

Q
What is the dividend yield for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beam Therapeutics.

