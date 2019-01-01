Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biodesix missed estimated earnings by 16.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.43.

Revenue was down $22.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

