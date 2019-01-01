Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brainstorm Cell
Brainstorm Cell Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) was reported by Maxim Group on February 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BCLI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) was provided by Maxim Group, and Brainstorm Cell upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brainstorm Cell, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brainstorm Cell was filed on February 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brainstorm Cell (BCLI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Brainstorm Cell (BCLI) is trading at is $2.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.