Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brainstorm Cell missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.1% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.