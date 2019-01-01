Babcock International Group PLC is a British engineering company specializing in construction and decommissions of nuclear power plants and submarines; maintenance support; fleet management for aviation, marine, and land; and provision of technical training and emergency services. The company's operating segment includes Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. It generates maximum revenue from the Marine segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and Rest of World.