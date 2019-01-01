ñol

Babcock International Gr
(OTCPK:BCKIY)
3.875
00
Last update: 11:11AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.2 - 4.89
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 505.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Babcock International Gr (OTC:BCKIY), Dividends

Babcock International Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Babcock International Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Babcock International Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Babcock International Gr (BCKIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Babcock International Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own Babcock International Gr (BCKIY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Babcock International Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next Babcock International Gr (BCKIY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Babcock International Gr (BCKIY) will be on December 14, 2011 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Babcock International Gr (OTCPK:BCKIY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Babcock International Gr.

