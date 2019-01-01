BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BioCardia
BioCardia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting BCDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 476.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and BioCardia initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BioCardia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BioCardia was filed on December 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BioCardia (BCDA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price BioCardia (BCDA) is trading at is $1.56, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.