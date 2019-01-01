BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioCardia beat estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $14.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.36% drop in the share price the next day.

