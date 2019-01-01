ñol

BBVA
(NYSE:BBVA)
5.23
-0.01[-0.19%]
At close: May 25
5.26
0.0300[0.57%]
PreMarket: 8:18AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.76 - 7.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.5B
Vol / Avg.2K / 3.1M
Mkt Cap33.9B
P/E6.72
50d Avg. Price5.35
Div / Yield0.41/7.88%
Payout Ratio49.62
EPS0.24
Total Float-

BBVA (NYSE:BBVA), Dividends

BBVA issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BBVA generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.41%

Annual Dividend

$0.424

Last Dividend

Apr 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BBVA Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BBVA (BBVA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BBVA. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on April 25, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BBVA (BBVA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BBVA (BBVA). The last dividend payout was on April 25, 2022 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next BBVA (BBVA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BBVA (BBVA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on April 25, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for BBVA (NYSE:BBVA)?
A

BBVA has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BBVA (BBVA) was $0.21 and was paid out next on April 25, 2022.

