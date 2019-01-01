BBVA (NYSE:BBVA), Dividends

BBVA issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BBVA generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for BBVA. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on April 25, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for BBVA (BBVA). The last dividend payout was on April 25, 2022 and was $0.21
There are no upcoming dividends for BBVA (BBVA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on April 25, 2022
BBVA has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BBVA (BBVA) was $0.21 and was paid out next on April 25, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.