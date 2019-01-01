BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BBQ Hldgs
BBQ Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ: BBQ) was reported by Craig-Hallum on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting BBQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ: BBQ) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and BBQ Hldgs upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BBQ Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BBQ Hldgs was filed on April 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BBQ Hldgs (BBQ) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $5.00 to $15.00. The current price BBQ Hldgs (BBQ) is trading at is $12.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
