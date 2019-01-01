StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for StoneCastle Financial
StoneCastle Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) was reported by National Securities Corporation on June 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting BANX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.16% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) was provided by National Securities Corporation, and StoneCastle Financial initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of StoneCastle Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for StoneCastle Financial was filed on June 16, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 16, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest StoneCastle Financial (BANX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price StoneCastle Financial (BANX) is trading at is $19.77, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
