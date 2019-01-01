ñol

StoneCastle Financial
(NASDAQ:BANX)
19.05
-0.35[-1.80%]
At close: May 25
21.20
2.1500[11.29%]
PreMarket: 8:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.32 - 24.19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding7.1M / 7.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.2K
Mkt Cap135.2M
P/E10.32
50d Avg. Price20.56
Div / Yield1.56/8.04%
Payout Ratio80.85
EPS0.13
Total Float7.1M

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

StoneCastle Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$0.420

Quarterly Revenue

$4.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.4M

Earnings Recap

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StoneCastle Financial missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $550.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StoneCastle Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.42 0.42 0.42
EPS Actual 0.41 0.40 0.40 0.40
Revenue Estimate 4.98M 4.75M 4.42M 4.39M
Revenue Actual 4.55M 4.44M 4.25M 4.13M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of StoneCastle Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

StoneCastle Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) reporting earnings?
A

StoneCastle Financial (BANX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.41.

Q
What were StoneCastle Financial’s (NASDAQ:BANX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.3M, which missed the estimate of $4.4M.

