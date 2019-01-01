StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StoneCastle Financial missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $550.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StoneCastle Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.42 0.42 0.42 EPS Actual 0.41 0.40 0.40 0.40 Revenue Estimate 4.98M 4.75M 4.42M 4.39M Revenue Actual 4.55M 4.44M 4.25M 4.13M

