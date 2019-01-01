Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Banc of California
Banc of California Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting BANC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.31% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Banc of California maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Banc of California, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Banc of California was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Banc of California (BANC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $22.00. The current price Banc of California (BANC) is trading at is $18.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
