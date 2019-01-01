Balfour Beatty PLC finances, builds, and maintains infrastructure projects. It develops projects in energy, water, communications, transportation, and other industrial markets. In addition, the company manages construction businesses and provides maintenance and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, road, and rail. Some projects are granted through concessions by government authorities. Balfour Beatty operates three business segments: Construction services (majority of total revenue), Support services, and Infrastructure investments. It will invest directly in infrastructure assets when there are opportunities to manage the projects upon completion and create recurring revenue. The majority of sales are derived from the United Kingdom and the United States.