Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.12/1.83%
52 Wk
6.24 - 9.09
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
16.37
Open
-
P/E
26.56
EPS
0
Shares
319.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Construction & Engineering
Balfour Beatty PLC finances, builds, and maintains infrastructure projects. It develops projects in energy, water, communications, transportation, and other industrial markets. In addition, the company manages construction businesses and provides maintenance and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, road, and rail. Some projects are granted through concessions by government authorities. Balfour Beatty operates three business segments: Construction services (majority of total revenue), Support services, and Infrastructure investments. It will invest directly in infrastructure assets when there are opportunities to manage the projects upon completion and create recurring revenue. The majority of sales are derived from the United Kingdom and the United States.

Balfour Beatty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCPK: BAFYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Balfour Beatty's (BAFYY) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Balfour Beatty (BAFYY)?

A

The stock price for Balfour Beatty (OTCPK: BAFYY) is $6.57 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:34:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Balfour Beatty (OTCPK:BAFYY) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) operate in?

A

Balfour Beatty is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.