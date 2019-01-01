|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCPK: BAFYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Balfour Beatty.
There is no analysis for Balfour Beatty
The stock price for Balfour Beatty (OTCPK: BAFYY) is $6.57 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:34:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.
Balfour Beatty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Balfour Beatty.
Balfour Beatty is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.