Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
0.5/2.13%
52 Wk
21.8 - 36.28
Mkt Cap
812.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.36
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Badger Infrastructure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Badger Infrastructure (BADFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Badger Infrastructure (OTCPK: BADFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Badger Infrastructure's (BADFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Badger Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for Badger Infrastructure (BADFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Badger Infrastructure

Q

Current Stock Price for Badger Infrastructure (BADFF)?

A

The stock price for Badger Infrastructure (OTCPK: BADFF) is $23.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Badger Infrastructure (BADFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Badger Infrastructure (OTCPK:BADFF) reporting earnings?

A

Badger Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Badger Infrastructure (BADFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Badger Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does Badger Infrastructure (BADFF) operate in?

A

Badger Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.