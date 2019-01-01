ñol

Bank Of China
(OTCPK:BACHY)
9.715
00
At close: May 25
9.7459
0.0309[0.32%]
PreMarket: 8:07AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.45 - 10.41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 11.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 80.3K
Mkt Cap114.4B
P/E3.64
50d Avg. Price9.73
Div / Yield0.87/8.94%
Payout Ratio27.45
EPS4.75
Total Float-

Bank Of China (OTC:BACHY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bank Of China reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$161B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bank Of China using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bank Of China Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bank Of China (OTCPK:BACHY) reporting earnings?
A

Bank Of China (BACHY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank Of China (OTCPK:BACHY)?
A

Bank Of China (BACHY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 30, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Bank Of China’s (OTCPK:BACHY) revenues?
A

Bank Of China (BACHY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 30, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $18B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

