Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food Products
AVI Ltd owns and manages a portfolio of more than 50 brands, with various product categories such as hot beverages, biscuits and snacks, frozen food, personal care products, cosmetics, and fashion supplies. These brands share the group's IT, finance, human resources, logistics, marketing, and procurement services. AVI's business operation is grouped into Entyce beverages, which sells tea, coffee, and creamer; Snackworks, which provides biscuits and snacks; IandJ, which is engaged in seafood and general food; Personal care under the brand Indigo; Footwear and apparel; and Shared services.

Avi Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avi (AVSFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avi (OTCPK: AVSFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avi's (AVSFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avi.

Q

What is the target price for Avi (AVSFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avi

Q

Current Stock Price for Avi (AVSFY)?

A

The stock price for Avi (OTCPK: AVSFY) is $24.53 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 19:33:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avi (AVSFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Avi (OTCPK:AVSFY) reporting earnings?

A

Avi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avi (AVSFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avi.

Q

What sector and industry does Avi (AVSFY) operate in?

A

Avi is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.