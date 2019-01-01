AVI Ltd owns and manages a portfolio of more than 50 brands, with various product categories such as hot beverages, biscuits and snacks, frozen food, personal care products, cosmetics, and fashion supplies. These brands share the group's IT, finance, human resources, logistics, marketing, and procurement services. AVI's business operation is grouped into Entyce beverages, which sells tea, coffee, and creamer; Snackworks, which provides biscuits and snacks; IandJ, which is engaged in seafood and general food; Personal care under the brand Indigo; Footwear and apparel; and Shared services.