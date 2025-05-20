May 20, 2025 8:32 AM 1 min read

This MongoDB Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs downgraded the rating for ATI Inc. ATI from Overweight to Sector Weight. ATI shares closed at $76.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Arthur He downgraded Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME from Buy to Neutral. Prime Medicine shares closed at $1.3350 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim downgraded MongoDB, Inc. MDB from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $350 to $190. MongoDB shares closed at $189.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Eric Joseph downgraded the rating for Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME from Overweight to Neutral. Prime Medicine shares closed at $1.3350 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison downgraded the rating for Westlake Corporation WLK from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $95 to $76. Westlake shares closed at $79.94 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MDB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

