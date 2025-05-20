This MongoDB Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs downgraded the rating for ATI Inc. ATI from Overweight to Sector Weight. ATI shares closed at $76.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Arthur He downgraded Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME from Buy to Neutral. Prime Medicine shares closed at $1.3350 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim downgraded MongoDB, Inc. MDB from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $350 to $190. MongoDB shares closed at $189.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Eric Joseph downgraded the rating for Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME from Overweight to Neutral. Prime Medicine shares closed at $1.3350 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison downgraded the rating for Westlake Corporation WLK from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $95 to $76. Westlake shares closed at $79.94 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
