Asos is a global e-commerce player focusing on fashion and cosmetics and targeting the youth segment (20-somethings) globally. Of its revenue, 42% comes from its U.K. home market, 30% from other European Union countries, 12% from the United States, 16% from the rest of the world (with biggest exposure to Russia and Australia). The company ships to 240 countries from its three warehouses located in the U.K., continental Europe, and the United States. It offers over 85 000 products on its website from 950 third-party brands and its own labels (Asos Design, Collusion). Around 20% of revenue is generated by special-size categories such as tall, petite, curvy, and maternity, where competition tends to be more limited.

ASOS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASOS (ASOMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASOS (OTCPK: ASOMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ASOS's (ASOMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ASOS.

Q

What is the target price for ASOS (ASOMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ASOS

Q

Current Stock Price for ASOS (ASOMF)?

A

The stock price for ASOS (OTCPK: ASOMF) is $30.15 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:00:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASOS (ASOMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASOS.

Q

When is ASOS (OTCPK:ASOMF) reporting earnings?

A

ASOS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ASOS (ASOMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASOS.

Q

What sector and industry does ASOS (ASOMF) operate in?

A

ASOS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.