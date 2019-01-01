QQQ
Arkema is a French chemical company formerly known for its large presence in the global acrylics market. However, the company has now developed a strong portfolio of speciality materials. Arkema is organised into four segments. Adhesive solutions, advanced materials, and coatings solutions contain the more specialized material businesses. The intermediates segment houses the remaining commodity chemical businesses. Geographically, sales are split fairly equally between Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

Arkema Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arkema (ARKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arkema (OTCPK: ARKAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arkema's (ARKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arkema.

Q

What is the target price for Arkema (ARKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arkema

Q

Current Stock Price for Arkema (ARKAF)?

A

The stock price for Arkema (OTCPK: ARKAF) is $138.5 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 18:31:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arkema (ARKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arkema.

Q

When is Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF) reporting earnings?

A

Arkema does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arkema (ARKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arkema.

Q

What sector and industry does Arkema (ARKAF) operate in?

A

Arkema is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.