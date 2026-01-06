Why Cyclerion Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it is expanding strategic collaboration with Medsteer to advance closed-loop anesthetic platform CYC-126.

Cyclerion Therapeutics shares surged 44.2% to $1.99 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Kandal M Venture Ltd (NASDAQ:FMFC) gained 40.9% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after rising 8% on Monday.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AEVA) rose 24.2% to $16.26 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave 4D LiDAR technology has been selected for the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.

KALA BIO Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) gained 18.3% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after the company settled approximately $10.6 million of debt.

A rbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) rose 17% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ:ALMS) gained 16.4% to $9.67 in pre-market trading. Alumis announced that it will report topline data from the Phase 3 ONWARD clinical program evaluating envudeucitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on Tuesday.

OneStream In c (NASDAQ:OS) surged 14.4% to $21.03 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that buyout firm Hg is nearing a deal to take OneStream private.

Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) rose 14.1% to $0.043 in pre-market trading. Oriental Culture Holding shares dipped 63% on Monday after the company's Board determined a 1-for-220 share consolidation, with fractional shares rounded up.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) rose 12.7% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after the company received two notification letters from the Nasdaq.

(NASDAQ:DSY) rose 12.7% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after the company received two notification letters from the Nasdaq. Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) gained 11.3% to $24.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced a collaboration with OpenAI to power conversational intelligence and agentic applications behind its Athena platform.

Losers

MOBIX LABS, INC. (NASDAQ:MOBX) fell 23.8% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock.

Fitell Corp (NASDAQ:FTEL) fell 17.9% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after announcing a 1-for-8 share consolidation.

Datavault AI In c (NASDAQ:DVLT) fell 12.4% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. Datavault AI shares jumped 43% on Monday after the company announced a nationwide planned deployment of SanQtum in partnership with AP Global to support near-real-time tokenization, data exchange, and agentic monetization in 2026.

BitVentures Ltd – AD R (NASDAQ:BVC) declined 9.7% to $13.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

SOLAI Ltd – AD R (NYSE:SLAI) dipped 8.5% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Monday.

R (NYSE:SLAI) dipped 8.5% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Monday. Parazero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PRZO) fell 8% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares dipped 7.9% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma shares jumped around 36% on Monday after the company announced development progress for RHB-102.

Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ZBIO) tumbled 6.6% to $15.50 in pre-market trading. Zenas BioPharma stock dipped 52% on Monday after the company released results from the Phase 3 INDIGO trial of obexelimab in Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD).

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) dipped 6% to $17.07 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Friday.

(NASDAQ:TBPH) dipped 6% to $17.07 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Friday. Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) fell 3.3% to $9.08 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Monday.

