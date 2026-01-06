Why Cyclerion Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it is expanding strategic collaboration with Medsteer to advance closed-loop anesthetic platform CYC-126.
Cyclerion Therapeutics shares surged 44.2% to $1.99 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Kandal M Venture Ltd (NASDAQ:FMFC) gained 40.9% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after rising 8% on Monday.
- Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AEVA) rose 24.2% to $16.26 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave 4D LiDAR technology has been selected for the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.
- KALA BIO Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) gained 18.3% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after the company settled approximately $10.6 million of debt.
- Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) rose 17% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Alumis Inc (NASDAQ:ALMS) gained 16.4% to $9.67 in pre-market trading. Alumis announced that it will report topline data from the Phase 3 ONWARD clinical program evaluating envudeucitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on Tuesday.
- OneStream Inc (NASDAQ:OS) surged 14.4% to $21.03 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that buyout firm Hg is nearing a deal to take OneStream private.
- Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) rose 14.1% to $0.043 in pre-market trading. Oriental Culture Holding shares dipped 63% on Monday after the company’s Board determined a 1-for-220 share consolidation, with fractional shares rounded up.
- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) rose 12.7% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after the company received two notification letters from the Nasdaq.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) gained 11.3% to $24.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced a collaboration with OpenAI to power conversational intelligence and agentic applications behind its Athena platform.
Losers
- MOBIX LABS, INC. (NASDAQ:MOBX) fell 23.8% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Fitell Corp (NASDAQ:FTEL) fell 17.9% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after announcing a 1-for-8 share consolidation.
- Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ:DVLT) fell 12.4% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. Datavault AI shares jumped 43% on Monday after the company announced a nationwide planned deployment of SanQtum in partnership with AP Global to support near-real-time tokenization, data exchange, and agentic monetization in 2026.
- BitVentures Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:BVC) declined 9.7% to $13.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- SOLAI Ltd – ADR (NYSE:SLAI) dipped 8.5% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Monday.
- Parazero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PRZO) fell 8% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares dipped 7.9% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma shares jumped around 36% on Monday after the company announced development progress for RHB-102.
- Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ZBIO) tumbled 6.6% to $15.50 in pre-market trading. Zenas BioPharma stock dipped 52% on Monday after the company released results from the Phase 3 INDIGO trial of obexelimab in Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD).
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) dipped 6% to $17.07 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Friday.
- Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) fell 3.3% to $9.08 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Monday.
