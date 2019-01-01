QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.95 - 3.1
Vol / Avg.
907K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.62 - 39.5
Mkt Cap
303.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
100.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 3:31PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 12:23PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 11:01AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
AppHarvest Inc operates in the agriculture sector. It is an agriculture technology company. The company is engaged in developing and operating controlled environment indoor farms.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV2.570M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AppHarvest Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AppHarvest (APPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AppHarvest's (APPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AppHarvest (APPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) was reported by Oppenheimer on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting APPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 232.23% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AppHarvest (APPH)?

A

The stock price for AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) is $3.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AppHarvest (APPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AppHarvest.

Q

When is AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) reporting earnings?

A

AppHarvest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is AppHarvest (APPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AppHarvest.

Q

What sector and industry does AppHarvest (APPH) operate in?

A

AppHarvest is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.