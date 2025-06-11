Aon Sells Cyber And IP Consulting Units To LevelBlue In Strategic Shift

LevelBlue, a global provider of AI-driven, cloud-native managed security services, announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Aon's AON Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property Litigation consulting groups, including well-known firms Stroz Friedberg and Elysium Digital.

While financial terms were not disclosed, the acquisition marks a significant move in LevelBlue's strategy to broaden its global cybersecurity and high-tech legal consulting capabilities.

The deal adds approximately 300 cyber and IP litigation experts to LevelBlue's team and enhances its incident response and digital risk offerings. With clients across the Fortune 500, Am Law 100, and major UK law firms, the acquisition is set to elevate LevelBlue's position as a leading provider of cyber resilience solutions worldwide.

David Yaches, CEO of Cyber Solutions Security Consulting at Aon, said that the two teams share a strong cultural alignment. He said the move would allow them to serve clients with "expanded cyber solutions and deeper technical expertise."

Aon's cybersecurity consulting group, recognized in the 2024 Forrester Wave, offers penetration testing, breach response, adversary simulation, and digital forensics. Elysium Digital adds expertise in IP litigation and technology-related legal consulting, further diversifying LevelBlue's capabilities.

Alongside the acquisition, LevelBlue and Aon will form a strategic partnership to jointly deliver cyber services.

Christian Hoffman, global leader for specialty and financial products at Aon, noted the firm will continue to offer cyber insurance and advisory services through its Cyber Solutions group, CyQu platform, and Cyber Risk Analyzer.

Price Action: AON shares are trading lower by 0.51% to $349.96 at last check Wednesday.

