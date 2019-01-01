QQQ
Angion Biomedica Corp is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Its product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic that is evaluating in multiple acute organ injuries and related indications, including acute kidney injury (AKI) and injuries to other major organs, such as the lungs, central nervous system (CNS) and heart; acute lung injury (ALI), with primary focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute CNS injuries. It is advancing multiple programs for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, leading with ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), and inhibitor of rho kinase 2 (ROCK2).

Angion Biomedica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Angion Biomedica (ANGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ: ANGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Angion Biomedica's (ANGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Angion Biomedica.

Q

What is the target price for Angion Biomedica (ANGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ: ANGN) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting ANGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 288.35% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Angion Biomedica (ANGN)?

A

The stock price for Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ: ANGN) is $2.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Angion Biomedica (ANGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Angion Biomedica.

Q

When is Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) reporting earnings?

A

Angion Biomedica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Angion Biomedica (ANGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Angion Biomedica.

Q

What sector and industry does Angion Biomedica (ANGN) operate in?

A

Angion Biomedica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.