Angion Biomedica Corp is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Its product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic that is evaluating in multiple acute organ injuries and related indications, including acute kidney injury (AKI) and injuries to other major organs, such as the lungs, central nervous system (CNS) and heart; acute lung injury (ALI), with primary focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute CNS injuries. It is advancing multiple programs for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, leading with ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), and inhibitor of rho kinase 2 (ROCK2).