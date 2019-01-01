QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
0.01/2.74%
52 Wk
0.43 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
9.77
Open
-
P/E
3.55
EPS
0.25
Shares
9.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Angang Steel Co Ltd is engaged in the steel rolling and processing industry. The Company's products have diversified structures and include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, color coating plates, heavy rails, seamless steel pipes and wire rods and other products. These products are widely used in industries such as machinery, metallurgy, petroleum, chemical industry, coal, electric power, railway, shipbuilding, automobile, construction, home electrical appliances and aviation. Geographically, the group derives a majority of revenue from the China region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Angang Steel Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Angang Steel Co (ANGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Angang Steel Co (OTCPK: ANGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Angang Steel Co's (ANGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Angang Steel Co.

Q

What is the target price for Angang Steel Co (ANGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Angang Steel Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Angang Steel Co (ANGGF)?

A

The stock price for Angang Steel Co (OTCPK: ANGGF) is $0.474 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:06:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Angang Steel Co (ANGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Angang Steel Co.

Q

When is Angang Steel Co (OTCPK:ANGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Angang Steel Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Angang Steel Co (ANGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Angang Steel Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Angang Steel Co (ANGGF) operate in?

A

Angang Steel Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.