Angang Steel Co Ltd is engaged in the steel rolling and processing industry. The Company's products have diversified structures and include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, color coating plates, heavy rails, seamless steel pipes and wire rods and other products. These products are widely used in industries such as machinery, metallurgy, petroleum, chemical industry, coal, electric power, railway, shipbuilding, automobile, construction, home electrical appliances and aviation. Geographically, the group derives a majority of revenue from the China region.