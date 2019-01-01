QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
AmpliTech Group Inc designs, develops and manufactures signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks as well as cryogenic amplifiers and quantum computing amplifiers. It's proprietary Low Noise Amplifier designs differentiates their products by enabling faster data transfer rates. It is also a world-Wide Authorized Distributor of packages and lids for IC defense, space, and other commercial applications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AmpliTech Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AmpliTech Gr (AMPGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ: AMPGW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AmpliTech Gr's (AMPGW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AmpliTech Gr.

Q

What is the target price for AmpliTech Gr (AMPGW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AmpliTech Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for AmpliTech Gr (AMPGW)?

A

The stock price for AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ: AMPGW) is $0.7501 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:14:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AmpliTech Gr (AMPGW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AmpliTech Gr.

Q

When is AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPGW) reporting earnings?

A

AmpliTech Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AmpliTech Gr (AMPGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AmpliTech Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does AmpliTech Gr (AMPGW) operate in?

A

AmpliTech Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.