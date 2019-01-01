QQQ
Range
18.07 - 19.11
Vol / Avg.
7.6K/5.7K
Div / Yield
0.4/2.17%
52 Wk
12.76 - 21.34
Mkt Cap
59.1B
Payout Ratio
36.5
Open
19.11
P/E
16.99
EPS
41.8
Shares
3.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 12:30PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
America Movil is the largest telecom carrier in Latin America, serving about 280 million wireless customers across the region. It also provides fixed-line phone, Internet access, and television services in most of the countries it serves. Mexico is the firm's largest market, providing about 40% of service revenue. Movil dominates the Mexican wireless market with about 63% customer share and also serves about half of fixed-line Internet access customers in the country. Brazil, its second most important market, provides about 30% of service revenue. Movil sold its low-margin wireless resale business in the U.S. to Verizon in 2021 and now owns a 1.4% stake in the U.S. telecom giant. The firm also holds a 51% stake in Telekom Austria and a 20% stake in Dutch carrier KPN.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.010
REV10.957B

Analyst Ratings

America Movil Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy America Movil (AMOV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of America Movil (NYSE: AMOV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are America Movil's (AMOV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for America Movil (AMOV) stock?

A

The latest price target for America Movil (NYSE: AMOV) was reported by Itau BBA on November 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMOV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for America Movil (AMOV)?

A

The stock price for America Movil (NYSE: AMOV) is $18.34 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:42:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does America Movil (AMOV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2017 to stockholders of record on October 26, 2017.

Q

When is America Movil (NYSE:AMOV) reporting earnings?

A

America Movil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is America Movil (AMOV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for America Movil.

Q

What sector and industry does America Movil (AMOV) operate in?

A

America Movil is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.