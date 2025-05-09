AMC Networks Does Not Gain Subscribers In Q1 And Profit Falls, Stock Slides

AMC Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported fiscal first-quarter 2025 results on Friday. The company reported a quarterly revenue decline of 6.9% year over year to $555.23 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $569.37 million.

The American entertainment company's adjusted EPS of 52 cents fell 55.2% Y/Y, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 80 cents.

Domestic Operations: Affiliate revenue decreased 12% to $156 million due to basic subscriber declines.

Also Read: AMC Networks Q4 Earnings: Streaming Revenue And Subscriber Growth Cushions Revenue Decline

Advertising revenues decreased 15% Y/Y to $119 million due to linear ratings declines. Content licensing revenues decreased 13% to $54 million due to the availability of deliveries.

AMC Networks reported that streaming subscribers were 10.2 million as of March 31, 2025, consistent with streaming subscribers as of March 31, 2024.

Streaming revenues of $157 million increased by 8%, primarily driven by price increases. International revenues decreased 7% from the prior year to $69.9 million.

The consolidated adjusted operating income decreased 30% to $104.5 million.

Operating cash flow for the quarter fell 27.9% YoY to $108.8 million, while the free cash flow fell 34.7% to $94.19 million. AMC Networks ended the quarter with cash and equivalents balance of $870.23 million.

Price Action: At the last check on Friday, AMC Networks stock was down 6.94% to $5.76.

Read Next:

Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock