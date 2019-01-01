QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
7.3K/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.26%
52 Wk
16.62 - 56
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
42.03
Open
-
P/E
160.18
EPS
0.08
Shares
253.7M
Outstanding
Ambu A/S is a Denmark based company providing single-use flexible endoscopes and is dedicated to optimizing hospital workflows and improving patient care. The company has created medtech solutions like resuscitators, anaesthesia masks, and electrodes and operates R&D, manufacturing and sales in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific.

Ambu Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ambu (AMBFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ambu (OTCPK: AMBFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ambu's (AMBFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ambu.

Q

What is the target price for Ambu (AMBFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ambu

Q

Current Stock Price for Ambu (AMBFF)?

A

The stock price for Ambu (OTCPK: AMBFF) is $16.8 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:36:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ambu (AMBFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ambu.

Q

When is Ambu (OTCPK:AMBFF) reporting earnings?

A

Ambu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ambu (AMBFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ambu.

Q

What sector and industry does Ambu (AMBFF) operate in?

A

Ambu is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.